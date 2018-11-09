Nick King: Scores 30 off bench in Red Claw loss
King delivered 30 points (12-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Thursday's 113-101 home loss to the Canton Charge.
The Middle Tennessee product came off the bench to deliver a very efficient double-double for Crustacean Nation. The rookie is now averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 boards and 1.0 steals from 22.4 minutes per contest, with excellent shooting percentages. King and Justin Bibbs are developing into key bench contributors when the Red Claws opt to go with their faster, small ball lineup.
