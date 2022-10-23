King was picked by Windy City with the 24th pick of the 2022 G League Draft.

King last appeared in the G League during the 2018-19 season when he played for Maine and averaged 8.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 33 games. Since then, the 27-year-old has played in the Netherlands, Italy and Mexico. Last season, he appeared in 10 contests for the Soles de Mexicali in the Mexican LNBP and averaged 16.8 points and 6.3 boards while making 51.1 percent of his shots and 36.4 percent of his three-point tries.