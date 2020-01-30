Nick Masterson: Latches on with Agua Caliente
The G League Clippers acquired Masterson from the available player pool Wednesday.
Masterson spent last season overseas in the Netherlands, averaging 16.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.9 steals over 33.8 minutes per tilt. He was selected during the third round of the 2019 G League Draft by the Mad Ants but was unable to make it through roster cuts. Even though he's found a home now, it seems unlikely he will move into a major role.
