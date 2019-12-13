Nick Norton: Acquired by G League Lakers

The South Bay Lakers acquired point guard Nick Norton off waivers on Dec. 3.

In a related move, the team waived forward Earnest Ross. Norton appeared in 114 games while making 111 starts at Alabama-Birmingham and Drake, where he averaged 8.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has yet to make an appearance for South Bay.