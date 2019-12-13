Nick Norton: Acquired by G League Lakers
The South Bay Lakers acquired point guard Nick Norton off waivers on Dec. 3.
In a related move, the team waived forward Earnest Ross. Norton appeared in 114 games while making 111 starts at Alabama-Birmingham and Drake, where he averaged 8.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He has yet to make an appearance for South Bay.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...