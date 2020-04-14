Nick Richards: Leaving school for draft

Richards announced Tuesday via his personal Twitter account that he'll forgo his senior season at Kentucky to enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

Richards becomes the fourth Kentucky player this offseason to enter the draft early, following in the footsteps of Ashton Hagans, Tyrese Maxey and Immanuel Quickley. Of the quartet, only Maxey profiles as a likely first-round pick, but Richards, Hagans and Quickley could all realistically hear their names called in the second round. After playing a fairly limited role during his first two years at Kentucky, Richards shined while serving as a full-time starter as a junior in 2019-20. He averaged 14.0 points, 7.8 boards and 2.1 blocks in 29.7 minutes while shooting 64.4 percent from the field and 75.2 percent from the charity stripe.