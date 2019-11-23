Nick Zeisloft: Lets it fly Thursday
Zeisloft managed 13 points (4-14 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal during Thursday's loss against Northern Arizona.
Zeisloft wasn't shy to let it fly Thursday, as the guard recorded 14 field-goal attempts, and 11 from behind the arc, to total 13 points off the bench in 31 minutes of action. In three G League games so far this season, the Indiana product is averaging 11.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 24.5 minutes.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...