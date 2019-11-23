Zeisloft managed 13 points (4-14 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal during Thursday's loss against Northern Arizona.

Zeisloft wasn't shy to let it fly Thursday, as the guard recorded 14 field-goal attempts, and 11 from behind the arc, to total 13 points off the bench in 31 minutes of action. In three G League games so far this season, the Indiana product is averaging 11.7 points and 2.0 rebounds in 24.5 minutes.