The Timberwolves didn't extend a qualifying offer to Alexander-Walker on Thursday, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Alexander-Walker could still resign with Minnesota, but the Timberwolves will not have the ability to match any offer he receives in free agency. The 24-year-old guard averaged 6.2 points, 1.8 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 15.0 minutes across 59 games in 2022-23.
