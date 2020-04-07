Nico Mannion: Puts name in draft

Mannion announced Tuesday via his personal Twitter account that he'll forgo his final three seasons at Arizona to enter the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-3 point guard plans to sign with an agent in the coming days as he prepares to keep his name in the draft following a strong freshman season at Arizona. The 19-year-old, a potential lottery pick, averaged 14.0 points and 5.3 assists per game while running the show for the Wildcats. Efficiency was an issue for Mannion, however, as he converted at only a 39.2 percent clip from the field and 32.7 percent clip from distance.