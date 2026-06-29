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Nicolas Batum: Reaches free agency

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Clippers declined Batum's team option for 2026-27 on Monday, Jake Fischer of BleacherReport.com reports.

Batum and Bogdan Bogdanovic will be unrestricted free agents after the Clippers passed on their team options. Batum's play has steadily declined, seeing fewer than 20 minutes per game in each of the past two seasons for the first time since his rookie campaign. Despite the drop in production, Batum can still draw attention on the open market as a veteran leader who's been on plenty of winning teams.

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