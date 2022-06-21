Batum informed the Clippers on Tuesday that he intends to decline his $3.33 million player option for 2022-23, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Batum will officially become a free agent June 30, but he and the Clippers reportedly have interest in reaching a new deal that will keep the 33-year-old in Los Angeles for a third season. Batum, who is heading into his 15th NBA campaign in 2022-23, started in 54 of his 59 appearances this past season and averaged 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks in 24.8 minutes per contest.