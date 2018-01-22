Laprovittola agreed to a contract Monday with Club Joventut Badalona of the Spanish Liga ACB, EuroHoops.net reports.

The 27-year-old most recently played for Russian club Zenit Saint Petersburg after making his NBA debut with the San Antonio Spurs in the 2016-17 season before being waived. The Argentinian looks like a good bet to remain overseas for the rest of his playing career.