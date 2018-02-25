Nigel Hayes: Drills seven treys for Westchester
Hayes tallied a game-high 27 points (10-20 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and added eight rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes for the G League's Westchester Knicks in their 110-107 victory over Raptors 905 on Saturday.
The seven treys were a career-best mark for Hayes, who has settled into a groove since rejoining Westchester after a brief cup of coffee in the NBA with the Lakers in January. The undrafted forward out of Wisconsin is now averaging 15.6 points (on 44.9 percent shooting from the field), 6.6 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 35.4 minutes per game over 37 outings (34 starts) with Westchester on the season.
