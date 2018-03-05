Nigel Hayes: Drops 35 points for Westchester
Hayes tallied a game-high 35 points (10-22 FG, 5-1 3Pt, 10-11 FT) and added six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 41 minutes for the G League's Westchester Knicks in Sunday's 110-105 victory over the Lakeland Magic.
Hayes fell just two points shy of matching his season- and career-high scoring total in G League play and continues to shoulder the offensive burden for Westchester. Since rejoining Westchester in late January following the expiration of his 10-day contract with the Lakers, Hayes has scored no fewer than 13 points in any of his eight outings with the team.
