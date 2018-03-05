Hayes tallied a game-high 35 points (10-22 FG, 5-1 3Pt, 10-11 FT) and added six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 41 minutes for the G League's Westchester Knicks in Sunday's 110-105 victory over the Lakeland Magic.

Hayes fell just two points shy of matching his season- and career-high scoring total in G League play and continues to shoulder the offensive burden for Westchester. Since rejoining Westchester in late January following the expiration of his 10-day contract with the Lakers, Hayes has scored no fewer than 13 points in any of his eight outings with the team.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories