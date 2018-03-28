Nigel Hayes: Headed back to Westchester
Hayes will rejoin the G League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday after his second 10-day contract with the Raptors expired and Toronto elected not to re-sign him, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
The addition of Hayes, who had been starting and playing effectively for Westchester before signing with Toronto earlier this month, should bolster the G League affiliate's chances of making a deep run in the postseason. Over 43 games in the G League this season, Hayes is averaging 15.0 points (on 44.2 percent shooting from the field), 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.0 minutes per contest.
