Nigel Hayes: Headed to Turkey
Hayes agreed to a contract last week with Galatasaray S.K. of the Turkish Basketball Super League, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.
After going undrafted out of Wisconsin last summer, Hayes opened the 2017-18 campaign in the G League. He ultimately earned a 10-day deal from the Lakers and two 10-day deals from the Raptors before concluding the season with the Kings, appearing in nine NBA games in total. Sacramento ultimately cut Hayes loose in July, and after failing to attract interest from other NBA teams, the 23-year-old has elected to head overseas. His deal likely includes an opt-out clause that would allow him to return to North America if another opportunity with an NBA squad should present itself.
