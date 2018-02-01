Play

The Lakers opted not to sign Hayes to a second 10-day contract Sunday, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

During his 10-day stint with the Lakers, Hayes appeared in two games, logging 11 total minutes, three points and two assists. The undrafted forward out of Wisconsin returned to the G League's Westchester Knicks and will aim to earn another look from an NBA team later this season.

