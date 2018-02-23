Nigel Hayes: Reaches 20-point mark in win
Hayes accounted for 22 points (8-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and five steals during Wednesday's 107-83 win over the visiting Wolves.
The former Wisconsin forward was able to muster past the 20-point mark for the seventh time this season despite shooting 36.4 percent from the field. Hayes has nicely solidified himself in Westchester's offense, averaging a fine 15.3 points and 6.6 rebounds across 36 games played this season.
