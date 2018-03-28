Hayes' second 10-day contract has expired and he will not be retained by the Raptors, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Since joining the Raptors at the start of March, Hayes ended up playing in just two games over multiple 10-day contracts and logged a total of six minutes. While he knocked down both his three-point attempts to finish 100 percent from the field during his stint with the Raptors, the team opted not to sign him for the rest of the season. With the 2017-18 campaign coming to a close in roughly two weeks, Hayes will likely look to sign either one more 10-day deal or latch on with a playoff team. That said, whether he finds a NBA suitor or not, he won't be a fantasy contributor.