Nigel Hayes: Second 10-day contract expires
Hayes' second 10-day contract has expired and he will not be retained by the Raptors, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Since joining the Raptors at the start of March, Hayes ended up playing in just two games over multiple 10-day contracts and logged a total of six minutes. While he knocked down both his three-point attempts to finish 100 percent from the field during his stint with the Raptors, the team opted not to sign him for the rest of the season. With the 2017-18 campaign coming to a close in roughly two weeks, Hayes will likely look to sign either one more 10-day deal or latch on with a playoff team. That said, whether he finds a NBA suitor or not, he won't be a fantasy contributor.
More News
-
Raptors' Nigel Hayes: Recalled from G-League•
-
Raptors' Nigel Hayes: Assigned to G-League•
-
Raptors' Nigel Hayes: Signing second 10-day contract with Raptors•
-
Raptors' Nigel Hayes: Assigned to G-League•
-
Raptors' Nigel Hayes: Won't be available Tuesday•
-
Raptors' Nigel Hayes: Signing 10-day deal with Raptors•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...