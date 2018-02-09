Hayes recorded 17 Points (4-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block during Thursday's loss to Delaware.

The former Wisconsin forward is having a superb first season in the NBA G-League and Thursday was no different. Hayes is currently averaging 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 35.2 minutes per game. Impressively, he has also increased his free-throw percentage from last year at Wisconsin from 58.7 percent to 75.4 percent with Westchester.