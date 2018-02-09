Nigel Hayes: Superb first season thus far
Hayes recorded 17 Points (4-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block during Thursday's loss to Delaware.
The former Wisconsin forward is having a superb first season in the NBA G-League and Thursday was no different. Hayes is currently averaging 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 35.2 minutes per game. Impressively, he has also increased his free-throw percentage from last year at Wisconsin from 58.7 percent to 75.4 percent with Westchester.
More News
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...