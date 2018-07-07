Hayes was waived in order to make room for the contract offer extended to restricted free agent Zach LaVine (which the Bulls matched), James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Hayes will still participate in summer league with the team.

It's not clear if Sacramento intends to sign Hayes to a new deal, since his release was somewhat of a formality. There is a chance it depends on his summer league effort, however, as the presence of No. 2 overall pick Marvin Bagley severely affects Hayes' potential for playing time.