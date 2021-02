Stauskas recorded 19 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in Wednesday's 132-105 win over G League Rio Grande.

The 27-year-old spent last season in Spain, but he's back in North America now hoping to play his way onto an NBA roster. Stauskas was solid in the G League season opener, leading his squad in points and finishing second in rebounds.