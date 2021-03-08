Stauskas posted 23 points (8-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes in Monday's 127-102 playoff win over G League Ignite.

Stauskas was one of three Raptors 905 players to produce more than 20 points to help the G League squad move on to the semifinal round. The 27-year-old also added three steals. Stauskas continues to be a steady performer, as he recorded 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while connecting on 42.4 percent of his field goals during the regular season.