Stauskas posted 23 points (7-16 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and two assists in Saturday's 113-105 loss to G League Ignite.

Stauskas has averaged 19 points per game to start the season, but he's struggling from behind the arc, hitting just 27.3 percent of three-pointers. The 27-year-old could vie for an NBA contract if he keeps up his recent play.