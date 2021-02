Stauskas recorded 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and an assist across 33 minutes in Sunday's 122-117 loss to G League Fort Wayne.

Stauskas has been a fixture in the starting five during the G League season, and he's averaging 15.1 points per game while hitting 41.8 percent of field goals. The 27-year-old continues to struggle from beyond the arc. Despite shooting more than seven three-pointers per game, he's connected on just 27.6 percent of those shots.