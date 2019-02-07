Nik Stauskas: Will be waived by Pacers
Stauskas will be waived by the Pacers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
It seems the Pacers were only interested in the second-round pick from Houston, and Indiana has subsequently decided to let Stauskas and Baldwin go. Stauskas may not generate much interest on the buyout market, as he's shooting just 34.4 percent from distance this season and was struggling to find minutes on a Portland team bound for the playoffs.
