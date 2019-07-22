Milutinov won't sign with the Spurs and will instead remain overseas with Greek club Olympiacos for the 2019-20 season, Antonis Stroggylakis of Eurohoops.net reports.

The Spurs have been holding Milutinov's rights since drafting him in the first round in 2015 and have watched him morph into one of Europe's top big men since that time. While playing with Olympiacos in 2018-19, Milutinov averaged 11.7 points and 7.9 rebounds in 26.0 minutes per game in 28 EuroLeague contests. The 24-year-old had a buyout clause in his contract that would have allowed him to leave Greece for the NBA, but the Spurs chose not to exercise the option ahead of Saturday's deadline to do so. If Milutinov turns in another quality season overseas, he could make the jump to San Antonio in 2020-21.