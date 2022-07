Radicevic's draft rights were dealt from the Pistons to the Knicks as part of the deal that saw Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel dished to the Pistons and a number of picks exchange hands., James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Radicevic was drafted by the Nuggets in 2015 but has never moved to the United States to pursue an NBA career. Barring a change of heart, this seems primarily to be a paper move for the Knicks.