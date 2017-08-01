Nikola Radicevic: Signs with Crvena Zvezda
Radicevic, drafted by the Nuggets with the 57th overall pick in 2015, has agreed to a contract with Crvena Zvezda of the Adriatic League, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Radicevic played 28 games for Real Betis Energia Plus of Liga ACB during the 2016-17 season. He posted 9.3 points, 2.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 25.0 minutes per game while shooting 37.4 percent from the field. While his numbers aren't eye-popping, he's still just 23-years-old and is a 6-foot-5 point guard, which was seemingly worth the risk for the Nuggets deep into the second round. Until he fills out more of his upside, however, he'll likely continue to be stashed overseas.
