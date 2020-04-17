Nikos Rogkavopoulos: Declares for 2020 Draft

Rogkavopoulos has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports.

The 18-year-old wing has been playing professionally in Greece over the past two seasons. During 2019-20, he appeared in 12 games (two starts) for AEK Athens, averaging 2.8 points and 1.3 rebounds in 5.8 minutes. At the time of his declaration, he was outside of ESPN's top 100, so it won't be a surprise if he goes undrafted.