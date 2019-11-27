Nino Johnson: Double-double in win

Johnson posted 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 19 minutes during Monday's 119-96 G League victory over the Red Claws.

With Bennie Boatwright and Venky Jois out with undisclosed injuries, Johnson saw extended time in this one and took advantage. He notched a double-double in 19 minutes and finished with a plus-11 rating. While Jois will miss extended time, Boatwright is expected back sooner rather than later. It's unclear how Johnson's Monday performance will affect his minutes moving forward, but it was surely a positive day for the big man.