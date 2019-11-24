Play

Nino Johnson: Five points in win

Johnson registered five points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 10 minutes during Friday's 113-111 G League win over Oklahoma City.

Fantasy owners shouldn't expect much more from Johnson with his modest 10 minutes of play. He committed three turnovers, though, which will not help his prospects of increasing his playing time.

Our Latest Stories