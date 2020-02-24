Nino Johnson: Four turnovers in eight minutes

Johnson finished with two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds and a block across eight minutes during Saturday's 116-113 G League win over Rio Grande Valley. He also committed four turnovers.

Despite logging just eight minutes, Johnson paced the team with four turnovers. While still struggling to find significant minutes, his recent spell of eight turnovers in his past 43 minutes does not bode well for the 27-year-old.