Nino Johnson: Seeing little floor-time

Johnson hasn't appeared in a game since Jan. 17.

Johnson has played an unsubstantial role as a member of the G League Hustle as of late, registering double-digit minutes just once in his past seven appearances while being left on the bench as a healthy scratch the past two contests. The 27-year-old is averaging 4.0 points and 3.5 rebounds through 22 appearances, but he can be safely left of fantasy radars at the moment.