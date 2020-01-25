Nino Johnson: Seeing little floor-time
Johnson hasn't appeared in a game since Jan. 17.
Johnson has played an unsubstantial role as a member of the G League Hustle as of late, registering double-digit minutes just once in his past seven appearances while being left on the bench as a healthy scratch the past two contests. The 27-year-old is averaging 4.0 points and 3.5 rebounds through 22 appearances, but he can be safely left of fantasy radars at the moment.
