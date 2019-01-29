Nino Johnson: Strong all-around performance

Johnson registered seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and a block over 24 minutes Saturday against Maine.

Johnson displayed impressive shot selection, and although he only pulled the trigger five times, he made the most of his chances off the bench while also cleaning up the glass. Despite this, the Hustle would fall 99-98 after scoring just 14 points in the fourth quarter. The 6-9 forward has come off the bench in all 13 games he's played in this season, and he's averaging 6.7 points along with 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest in that role.