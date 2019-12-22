Play

Nino Johnson: Three steals in eight minutes

Johnson failed to score but recorded three steals and one rebound over eight minutes of G League action during Friday's 104-101 loss to the Drive.

Johnson doesn't factor a great deal into the game plan with so many strong options on the Hustle, but he's managed to average 4.2 points and 4.2 rebounds across an average of 13.2 minutes per game this season.

