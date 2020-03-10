Nino Johnson: Waived by Hustle
The Hustle waived Johnson on Monday.
The Hustle reacquired Jarrod Uthoff on Sunday, so this move likely opens the roster spot needed for his addition. Johnson appeared in 35 G League games this season but averaged just3.8 points and 3.3 boards in mainly a bench role.
