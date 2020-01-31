Noah Allen: Chips in four points in loss
Allen totaled four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in Wednesday's G League loss to Long Island.
This qualifies as a bit of a bounceback for Allen, who failed to score the last time out. Through 29 games this season for the Go-Go, the 24-year-old is averaging five points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
