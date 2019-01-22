Noah Allen: Limited production in loss

Allen scored seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and collected three rebounds along with an assist and two steals in 29 minutes Saturday against the Herd.

While Allen has seen consistent time with the first unit this season, he's struggled to do much with his opportunities, averaging just 6.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 19 games. Given his lack of productivity, he could certainly lose his starting spot at some point unless he starts to turn things around.