Noah Allen: Nears double-double in win
Allen finished Tuesday's win over Westchester with 21 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, five steals and three rebounds.
Despite missing three players Tuesday, Capital City managed to balance their rotation fairly well, even incorporating previously injured Quinton Chievous admirably to the mix. Allen wasn't limited despite the balanced play, earning the second most minutes (32:33) of any player on the Go Go, and contributing the second-most points. Particularly in the last 10 games, Allen has begun to make his presence felt more with Capital City, boosting his season averages to 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists through 28 games.
