Noah Allen: Nets just two in loss
Allen scored two points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added four rebounds and one assist during Friday's G League loss to Greensboro.
Allen played 18 minutes off the bench and just had an off-night, unable to connect from three-point land in four tries. He sits at 5.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in nine games with Capital City this season.
