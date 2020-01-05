Play

Noah Allen: Plays 13 minutes in loss

Allen scored three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added one rebound and four assists during Friday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.

Allen saw the most playing time in his last three outings but didn't do much with it, attempting just two field goals. He last started on December 19.

