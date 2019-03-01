Noah Allen: Posts first career triple-double

Allen secured 13 points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and one block in the 131-123 win over Erie on Thursday.

Despite shooting 25 percent from the field, Allen still finished with his first career triple-double - an impressive feat for someone averaging just 8.7 points and 4.6 rebounds just two weeks ago. Allen continues to find starts at either small forward or power forward, and as a result, should be a relatively cheap fantasy option with the likes of Jordan McRae dominating the headlines in terms of Go Go scorers.