Noah Allen: Scores just four in second straight

Allen totaled four points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, and one assist in Saturday's G League loss to Canton.

Allen put up 11 two games ago, but that was an aberration. He hasn't scored more than four in four out of his last five appearances and is averaging just 5.1 points per game this season.

