Noah Allen: Starts at small forward
Allen tallied 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal in the 118-107 win Friday over the Red Claws.
Allen got the start at small forward and promptly posted a season-high in points, but that paled in comparison to teammate Jordan McRae, who dropped 54 on the night. Allen has been a minor rotation piece for the Go-Go this season, averaging 17.4 minutes, 5.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 17 games.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....