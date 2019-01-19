Noah Allen: Starts at small forward

Allen tallied 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal in the 118-107 win Friday over the Red Claws.

Allen got the start at small forward and promptly posted a season-high in points, but that paled in comparison to teammate Jordan McRae, who dropped 54 on the night. Allen has been a minor rotation piece for the Go-Go this season, averaging 17.4 minutes, 5.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 17 games.