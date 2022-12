Kirkwood (shoulder) finished with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound in 12 minutes Thursday against Westchester.

Kirkwood had been held out so far this season due to a shoulder injury, but he was finally cleared to make his debut Thursday evening. He managed to rack up four fouls in just 12 minutes of action and wasn't shy from beyond the arc in his first game back.