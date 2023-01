Kirkwood amassed 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 18 minutes Sunday against Westchester.

Kirkwood did the majority of his damage from beyond the arc in this one, scoring nine of 13 points from deep. This marks the first time in seven regular-season games that he's reached double figures, so this type of production shouldn't be relied on going forward.