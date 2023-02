Kirkwood amassed 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes Wednesday against Sioux Falls.

Kirkwood turned in an efficient night on the offensive end by hitting two of four attempts from three. Wednesday's showing marked the first time since Jan. 25 that Kirkwood has finished in double figures.