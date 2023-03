Kirkwood logged 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes Saturday against the Vipers.

Kirkwood ended the evening second on Long Island in scoring, and he added nine of his 16 points from beyond the arc. This was an uncharacteristic performance from the 23-year-old, who was averaging 1.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in his previous six appearances.