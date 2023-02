Starkey mustered 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 122-102 loss to Long Island.

Starkey scored in double figures off the bench for only the third time this season. Across 21 appearances (nine starts), the 26-year-old is averaging 7.0 points while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from deep.