Starkey finished with 21 points (8-11 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 32 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 win over the G League Ignite.

Starkey showcased his full offensive arsenal against the Ignite, finishing as the second-leading scorer while also being a monster on the glass leading the team in rebounds. Also, he did a good job acting as a rim protector finishing with a team-high two blocks. Expect him to continue to play at a high level as the primary center for the Blue.